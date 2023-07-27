お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
高級感 Gold 24kt 1949 Coupe Club Mercury ミニカー

商品の説明

ダンバリーミントの1949マーキュリーです。
状態は年数の割には傷なども無く綺麗だと思います。
あくまでも古い物になりますので完璧を求める方はご遠慮下さい。
写真で判断出来る方のみ宜しくお願い致します。
24kt Gold 1949 Mercury Club Coupe

mercury
kustom
custom
hotwheels
マーキュリー
カスタムカー
ミニカー
ホットホイール
1949 1950 1951

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

