華麗 SONY SRS-RA5000 アンプ

SONY SRS-RA5000
ソニーのワイヤレススピーカーになります。
状態は購入してから数回しか使用していないため、
ほとんど傷はございません。
箱はなくしてしまったためありません。
その他の付属品はございます。
発送する際は梱包してダンボールにいれて送ります。
★商品内容
・本体(SRS-RA5000)
・取扱説明書
・ACアダプター
・電源コード
#ソニー
#SONY

SONY SRS-RA5000 値下げました！ソニーのワイヤレススピーカーになります。状態は購入してから数回しか使用していないため、ほとんど傷はございません。箱はなくしてしまったためありません。その他の付属品はございます。発送する際は梱包してダンボールにいれて送ります。★商品内容・本体(SRS-RA5000)・取扱説明書・ACアダプター・電源コード#ソニー#SONY

