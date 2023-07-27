日本初の Prism GalaxyS10 Blue au 128GB スマートフォン本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Galaxy S10 Prism Blue 128 GB au
auショップで購入。数ヶ月使用。
ケースに入れていたので目立った汚れ傷などは見られません。画面は目立たない程度の小さなスリ傷はあります(人によって見方は違うのでご理解いただける方にお願いします)
純正のクリアカバー使ってたのをお付けします。
⚫auショップでSiMロック解除済
⚫初期化設定済
⚫残債なし
⚫利用制限〇
⚫バッテリー80％以上良好
⚫イヤホン以外は全てあります。
⚫購入時に保護フィルム付けてます
CPU：Snapdragon855
RAM：8GB
ROM：128GB
ディスプレイ：6.1インチ 3040×1440
カメラ：1200万画素
バッテリー：3300mAh
重量：約158g
中古品になるので新品同様品を求める方はご遠慮ください。すり替え防止のため返品はお受けしておりません。
専用ページはお作りしていません。
わからないことがあればコメントください。よろしくお願いします。

