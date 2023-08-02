お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

2005年頃に発売されたワールドツアーシリーズ、Santa Cruzのスクリーミングハンドのグラフィックでお馴染みのJim PhillipsとのコラボTeeです。着用するつもりでタグは切ってしまいましたが、未使用のデッドストックです。
00s The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers

染み込み 80s L チャンピオン Tシャツ 88/12 トリコ ビンテージ
【Jim Phillips】
70s 80s スマイル　ビンテージ　tシャツ BVD
Jim Phillips is a graphic artist who is best known for his surf and skateboard art. Born in San Jose, Ca., he's lived most all of his life in Santa Cruz, Ca.
ENNOY 3PACK T-SHIRTS (BLACK) XL
In 2016 – 2017, The Screaming Hand, an NHS art exhibit tribute to Jim Phillips’ art, travelled to 25 art venues worldwide, invited 50 world class artists to join, and broke all attendance and membership records at the eight month exhibit at MAH, the Santa Cruz Art and History Museum. In 2020 NHS will be presenting a similar traveling art show based on Jim’s art and advertising for Santa Cruz wheels, and will culminate a world wide exhibit at the MAH in the spring of 2021.
Maison Margiela ロゴ　コットンジャージーTシャツ　L

beastie boys ビースティボーイズ tシャツ

90's THE ROLLING STONES VOODOO LOUNGE
肩幅　約51cm
激レア！2005s SUPREME “DEAD PRESIDENT” Tシャツ
身幅　約55cm
《大人気》アベイシングエイプ☆M☆エイプヘッド☆ベイビーマイロ☆両面プリント☆黒
着丈　約74cm
ワインカラー　ZEGNA 旧モデルTシャツ
※素人採寸につき多少の誤差はご容赦下さい。
ノースフェイス　ボックスロゴ　カモフラ Tシャツセット

【送料込み★】NIKE × NOCTA コラボTシャツ XXL 黒 CPFM

agnes b. アニエスベー JEJ3 TS ロゴTシャツ
質問等、コメントにてお願い致します。
FR2 原宿限定 smoking kills Tシャツ　新品未開封
他でも出品しておりますので突然出品を停止させて頂く可能性がございます。ご了承下さい。

ヒステリックグラマー　総柄 Tシャツ　CIRCLE HEAD ガールプリント

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドステューシー
商品の状態未使用に近い

WTAPS 221TQDT-SHM07 SMOCK

希少【dior】SHAWN STUSSY/BEE刺繍 スカル T-SHIRT/L

デッドストックver Haagen Dazs Ice cream shirt

激レア 90s スパイダーマン アトラクション Tシャツ 映画 キャラ マーベル

90s ディズニー Tシャツ ヴィンテージ　美女と野獣　公式　コピーライト

nike jordan kith supreme nitraid ape sb
2005年頃に発売されたワールドツアーシリーズ、Santa Cruzのスクリーミングハンドのグラフィックでお馴染みのJim PhillipsとのコラボTeeです。着用するつもりでタグは切ってしまいましたが、未使用のデッドストックです。【Jim Phillips】Jim Phillips is a graphic artist who is best known for his surf and skateboard art. Born in San Jose, Ca., he's lived most all of his life in Santa Cruz, Ca.In 2016 – 2017, The Screaming Hand, an NHS art exhibit tribute to Jim Phillips’ art, travelled to 25 art venues worldwide, invited 50 world class artists to join, and broke all attendance and membership records at the eight month exhibit at MAH, the Santa Cruz Art and History Museum. In 2020 NHS will be presenting a similar traveling art show based on Jim’s art and advertising for Santa Cruz wheels, and will culminate a world wide exhibit at the MAH in the spring of 2021.肩幅　約51cm 身幅　約55cm 着丈　約74cm ※素人採寸につき多少の誤差はご容赦下さい。質問等、コメントにてお願い致します。他でも出品しておりますので突然出品を停止させて頂く可能性がございます。ご了承下さい。

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドステューシー
商品の状態未使用に近い

おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

30分钟前

おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

¥11,000 ¥9,350

(税込) 送料込み
4
14
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

7a725c8b

 339

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (14)

7a725c8b
おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし) おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L - メルカリ

未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L - メルカリ


未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L｜PayPayフリマ

未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L｜PayPayフリマ


stussy (ステューシー) ワールドツアーTシャツ ホワイト サイズ:M

stussy (ステューシー) ワールドツアーTシャツ ホワイト サイズ:M


通常便なら送料無料 STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L

通常便なら送料無料 STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L


【楽天市場】【中古】STUSSY｜ステューシー ワールドツアー

【楽天市場】【中古】STUSSY｜ステューシー ワールドツアー


未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L｜PayPayフリマ

未使用品】STUSSY x Phillips ワールドツアーtee 黒 L｜PayPayフリマ


超希少】新品 KAWS Stussy World Tour ワールドツアー Tシャツ 黒 L

超希少】新品 KAWS Stussy World Tour ワールドツアー Tシャツ 黒 L

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
© www.inba.net, Inc.