おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

2005年頃に発売されたワールドツアーシリーズ、Santa Cruzのスクリーミングハンドのグラフィックでお馴染みのJim PhillipsとのコラボTeeです。着用するつもりでタグは切ってしまいましたが、未使用のデッドストックです。
【Jim Phillips】
Jim Phillips is a graphic artist who is best known for his surf and skateboard art. Born in San Jose, Ca., he's lived most all of his life in Santa Cruz, Ca.
In 2016 – 2017, The Screaming Hand, an NHS art exhibit tribute to Jim Phillips’ art, travelled to 25 art venues worldwide, invited 50 world class artists to join, and broke all attendance and membership records at the eight month exhibit at MAH, the Santa Cruz Art and History Museum. In 2020 NHS will be presenting a similar traveling art show based on Jim’s art and advertising for Santa Cruz wheels, and will culminate a world wide exhibit at the MAH in the spring of 2021.
肩幅 約51cm
身幅 約55cm
着丈 約74cm
※素人採寸につき多少の誤差はご容赦下さい。
質問等、コメントにてお願い致します。
他でも出品しておりますので突然出品を停止させて頂く可能性がございます。ご了承下さい。
商品の情報
|商品のサイズ
|L
|ブランド
|ステューシー
|商品の状態
|未使用に近い
