おすすめ x 【未使用品】STUSSY Phillips L 黒 ワールドツアーtee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

2005年頃に発売されたワールドツアーシリーズ、Santa Cruzのスクリーミングハンドのグラフィックでお馴染みのJim PhillipsとのコラボTeeです。着用するつもりでタグは切ってしまいましたが、未使用のデッドストックです。

00s The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers



染み込み 80s L チャンピオン Tシャツ 88/12 トリコ ビンテージ

【Jim Phillips】

70s 80s スマイル ビンテージ tシャツ BVD

Jim Phillips is a graphic artist who is best known for his surf and skateboard art. Born in San Jose, Ca., he's lived most all of his life in Santa Cruz, Ca.

ENNOY 3PACK T-SHIRTS (BLACK) XL

In 2016 – 2017, The Screaming Hand, an NHS art exhibit tribute to Jim Phillips’ art, travelled to 25 art venues worldwide, invited 50 world class artists to join, and broke all attendance and membership records at the eight month exhibit at MAH, the Santa Cruz Art and History Museum. In 2020 NHS will be presenting a similar traveling art show based on Jim’s art and advertising for Santa Cruz wheels, and will culminate a world wide exhibit at the MAH in the spring of 2021.

Maison Margiela ロゴ コットンジャージーTシャツ L



beastie boys ビースティボーイズ tシャツ



90's THE ROLLING STONES VOODOO LOUNGE

肩幅 約51cm

激レア！2005s SUPREME “DEAD PRESIDENT” Tシャツ

身幅 約55cm

《大人気》アベイシングエイプ☆M☆エイプヘッド☆ベイビーマイロ☆両面プリント☆黒

着丈 約74cm

ワインカラー ZEGNA 旧モデルTシャツ

※素人採寸につき多少の誤差はご容赦下さい。

ノースフェイス ボックスロゴ カモフラ Tシャツセット



【送料込み★】NIKE × NOCTA コラボTシャツ XXL 黒 CPFM



agnes b. アニエスベー JEJ3 TS ロゴTシャツ

質問等、コメントにてお願い致します。

FR2 原宿限定 smoking kills Tシャツ 新品未開封

他でも出品しておりますので突然出品を停止させて頂く可能性がございます。ご了承下さい。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ステューシー 商品の状態 未使用に近い

2005年頃に発売されたワールドツアーシリーズ、Santa Cruzのスクリーミングハンドのグラフィックでお馴染みのJim PhillipsとのコラボTeeです。着用するつもりでタグは切ってしまいましたが、未使用のデッドストックです。【Jim Phillips】Jim Phillips is a graphic artist who is best known for his surf and skateboard art. Born in San Jose, Ca., he's lived most all of his life in Santa Cruz, Ca.In 2016 – 2017, The Screaming Hand, an NHS art exhibit tribute to Jim Phillips’ art, travelled to 25 art venues worldwide, invited 50 world class artists to join, and broke all attendance and membership records at the eight month exhibit at MAH, the Santa Cruz Art and History Museum. In 2020 NHS will be presenting a similar traveling art show based on Jim’s art and advertising for Santa Cruz wheels, and will culminate a world wide exhibit at the MAH in the spring of 2021.肩幅 約51cm 身幅 約55cm 着丈 約74cm ※素人採寸につき多少の誤差はご容赦下さい。質問等、コメントにてお願い致します。他でも出品しておりますので突然出品を停止させて頂く可能性がございます。ご了承下さい。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ステューシー 商品の状態 未使用に近い

ヒステリックグラマー 総柄 Tシャツ CIRCLE HEAD ガールプリントWTAPS 221TQDT-SHM07 SMOCK希少【dior】SHAWN STUSSY/BEE刺繍 スカル T-SHIRT/Lデッドストックver Haagen Dazs Ice cream shirt激レア 90s スパイダーマン アトラクション Tシャツ 映画 キャラ マーベル90s ディズニー Tシャツ ヴィンテージ 美女と野獣 公式 コピーライトnike jordan kith supreme nitraid ape sb