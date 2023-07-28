保障できる ZHIYUN M3 CRANE その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ZHIYUN CRANE M3 ジンバル 3軸
1回しか使用していないです。
◆セット内容
CRANE M3本体 x1、クイックリリースプレートx1、1/4 インチカメラロックネジx1、三脚✕1、フィルライトフィルター（赤、青、オレンジ、黄色）
x1、USB Type-Cケーブルx1、Type-C～Micro USB
LN-UCMA-D01カメラ充電ケーブルx1、Type-C～
Type-C LN-UCUC-D05カメラ充電ケーブルx1、Type-C~ Multi USB LN-UCUS-C01ソニーカメラコントロールケーブルx1、EPP 収納ケース x1、クイックスタートガイド x1、製品ボックス。

ZHIYUN CRANE M3 ジンバル 3軸1回しか使用していないです。◆セット内容CRANE M3本体 x1、クイックリリースプレートx1、1/4 インチカメラロックネジx1、三脚✕1、フィルライトフィルター（赤、青、オレンジ、黄色）x1、USB Type-Cケーブルx1、Type-C～Micro USBLN-UCMA-D01カメラ充電ケーブルx1、Type-C～Type-C LN-UCUC-D05カメラ充電ケーブルx1、Type-C~ Multi USB LN-UCUS-C01ソニーカメラコントロールケーブルx1、EPP 収納ケース x1、クイックスタートガイド x1、製品ボックス。

Zhiyun Crane M3 Gimbal 3-Axis Handheld Stabilizer All in One Design for Mirrorless Cameras,Smartphone,Action Cameras(Crane M2 Upgrade Version 2021)

Zhiyun Crane M3 Gimbal 3-Axis Handheld Stabilizer All in One Design for Mirrorless Cameras,Smartphone,Action Cameras(Crane M2 Upgrade Version 2021)


Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone

Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone


Crane M3 - the Best Designed Gimbal for Vlogging - ZHIYUN

Crane M3 - the Best Designed Gimbal for Vlogging - ZHIYUN


Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone

Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone


Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone

Zhiyun Crane M3 Handheld 3-Axis Stabilizer, Gimbal Stabilizer for Mirrorless Camera, Gopro, Smartphone


ZHIYUN's CRANE M3 gimbal: ultra-versatile vlogging companion hits

ZHIYUN's CRANE M3 gimbal: ultra-versatile vlogging companion hits


ZHIYUN CRANE M3 REVIEW: A Gimbal for Smartphones, Gopro and Mirrorless Cameras

ZHIYUN CRANE M3 REVIEW: A Gimbal for Smartphones, Gopro and Mirrorless Cameras

