お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

ZenFone Max Pro (M2) SIMフリー中古です。
iPhoneXS 64GB ゴールド SIMフリー
DOCOMOのSIMで使っていました。
Galaxy A22 SC-56 docomo
2年ほど前まで問題なく使っていました。
iPhone XS Max 64GB シルバー
使わずに寝かしておくのももったいないので出品します。
iPhone（初期品） 16GB iPad ４GB 充電 （通信ケーブル）
液晶保護ガラスとケースを付けていたので、そこそこきれいです。
iPhoneⅩ 本体のみ！箱有　革ケース付
電池もそこそこ持ちます。
Samsung GALAXY S22 ULTRA バーガンディ 256GB
よろしくお願いします。
Iphone12 pro 128g
他のお店でも出品しているため、購入前にご連絡をお願いします。

OPPO Reno7A Ymobile 残債なし ブラック　おまけ付　中古

商品の情報

ブランドエイスース
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

3990 SIMフリー Google Pixel 5 128GB グリーン極美品

ほぼ未使用！iPhone SE (第3世代) スターライト 64 GB

iPhone Xs Gold 64GB SIMフリー　超美品　おまけ付き

最終値下げ　Galaxy　fold3 SIMフリ　残債なし　香港　512GB
ZenFone Max Pro (M2) SIMフリー中古です。DOCOMOのSIMで使っていました。2年ほど前まで問題なく使っていました。使わずに寝かしておくのももったいないので出品します。液晶保護ガラスとケースを付けていたので、そこそこきれいです。電池もそこそこ持ちます。よろしくお願いします。他のお店でも出品しているため、購入前にご連絡をお願いします。

商品の情報

ブランドエイスース
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体

34分钟前

最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体

¥25,000 ¥14,000

(税込) 送料込み
3
3
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

b0226fdc7

 1458

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (3)

b0226fdc7
最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体 最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Smartphone Review - NotebookCheck.net

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Smartphone Review - NotebookCheck.net


ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2: What we know so far

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2: What we know so far


ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 review: Punching above its weight

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 review: Punching above its weight


Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with Snapdragon 660, 6-inch FHD+ display

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with Snapdragon 660, 6-inch FHD+ display


ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review: The Best Budget Smartphone to Buy? | Beebom

ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review: The Best Budget Smartphone to Buy? | Beebom


Review ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2): The smartphone with a gargantuan

Review ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2): The smartphone with a gargantuan


How to Install Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Update (Stable)

How to Install Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Update (Stable)

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 最高の品質の ZenFone Max Pro (M2) 内蔵ストレージ64GB スマートフォン本体
© www.inba.net, Inc.