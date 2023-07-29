お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
高評価！ DELL 3050コンパクトpc Wi-Fi搭載 デスクトップ型PC

商品の説明

ご覧に頂きありがとうございます。
事務向けコンパクトpc
【主な仕様】
●OS　Windows 10 64bit （安心のライセンス済み再インストール可)
●CPU　i5 6500 4コア4スレッドプロセッサー・ベース動作周波数3.20 GHzターボ・ブースト利用時の最大周波数3.6GHz
●RAM　8GB （8GB追加の場合1枚3500 16GB 7000円）
●HDD 中古250GB SSD
オプション
中古、HDD500GBプラス1500 .1TBHDD追加の場合プラス2000，2TBプラス4000
中古、SSD 120GB プラス2000 240GB プラス3200
●付属品：本体、電源ケーブル欲しい方購入後コメントで教えて下さい。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 16GB/高速SSD:512GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/Microsoft Office 2019

Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 16GB/高速SSD:512GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/Microsoft Office 2019


☆最安値に挑戦DELL 3050コンパクトpc Wi-Fi搭載 タブレット | nand

☆最安値に挑戦DELL 3050コンパクトpc Wi-Fi搭載 タブレット | nand


Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 16GB/高速SSD:512GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/Microsoft Office 2019

Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 16GB/高速SSD:512GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/Microsoft Office 2019


Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 8GB/高速SSD:256GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/MS Office 2019

Dell 超ミニPC OptiPlex 3050 Micro/Intel Core i5/ RAM:DDR4 8GB/高速SSD:256GB/ 静音性/Bluetooth/4K HDR対応/省スペース小型pc超軽量豊富なインターフェース/MS Office 2019


DELL デスクトップPC 3050/MS Office 2019/Win 11/Core i5-7500/wajunのWIFI/Bluetooth/DVD/16GB/512GB SSD (整備済み品)

DELL デスクトップPC 3050/MS Office 2019/Win 11/Core i5-7500/wajunのWIFI/Bluetooth/DVD/16GB/512GB SSD (整備済み品)


楽天市場】ミニパソコン デル DELL OptiPlex 3050 Micro 第6世代

楽天市場】ミニパソコン デル DELL OptiPlex 3050 Micro 第6世代


Dell Optiplex 3050 Tower Desktop - 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7500 Quad

Dell Optiplex 3050 Tower Desktop - 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7500 Quad

