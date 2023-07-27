大人女性の ATLAS COLOR OF Surgery Oculoplastic 健康/医学

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

洋書、second editionです。
中には書き込みは見当たりませんでした。
ハードカバーの角は折れていますが、中は美品かと思います。
ATLASですが、説明文やイラストも多く載っている印象です。
自宅保管になりますので、ご理解いただける方よろしくお願いします。
#眼形成　#眼科　#形成外科　#美容　#美容外科

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

洋書、second editionです。中には書き込みは見当たりませんでした。ハードカバーの角は折れていますが、中は美品かと思います。ATLASですが、説明文やイラストも多く載っている印象です。自宅保管になりますので、ご理解いただける方よろしくお願いします。#眼形成　#眼科　#形成外科　#美容　#美容外科

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

