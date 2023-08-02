【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

1993年結成のアメリカのボーイズグループ「Backstreet Boys」

代表曲の「I Want It That Way」は誰もが聞いたことがあるのではないでしょうか？

こちらはBSBが「BLACK&BLUE WORLD TOUR」で初めて日本に来日した際のツアーTシャツ。

2001年はBSBが社会現象レベルで人気絶頂の年で、初のベストアルバムをリリースした年。

日本でも150万枚もの大ヒットを記録しました。

BSBのファンにとっては非常に希少な1枚かと思います。

フロントにはツアー名と2000年にリリースされた「BLACK&BLUE」のアートワーク、バックにはツアー詳細がプリントされた文句無しのデザイン。

少し厚手のしっかりしたボディが使われているのでガシガシ着れちゃいます。

またダメージや大きな汚れの無い美品なので、コレクションにもおすすめ。

お好きな方はこの機会に是非！

ダメージというダメージはない比較的普通のusedコンディションです。

古着慣れしてる方であれば問題ないかと思います。

【サイズ】

肩幅:51.5cm

身幅:53cm

着丈:66cm

袖丈:19cm

※usedなので多少の使用感、汚れ等ございます。

※ダメージ、汚れ等見落としがあるかもです。ご了承下さい。

#fashion #used #vintage #usedclothing #instafashion #ootd #古着 #古着屋#ファッション #ヴィンテージ #backstreetboys #bsb #バックストリートボーイズ #tee #tシャツ #tourtee #ツアーtシャツ #musictee #ミュージックtシャツ #00s

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

