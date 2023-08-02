お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

1993年結成のアメリカのボーイズグループ「Backstreet Boys」
ルイヴィトン 半袖カットソー LVクラウド 青×白 L
代表曲の「I Want It That Way」は誰もが聞いたことがあるのではないでしょうか？
正規限定 Dior Homme ディオールオム Tシャツ

【限定品セット】ファイナルファンタジー35周年コンプリートセット　サイズ M
こちらはBSBが「BLACK&BLUE WORLD TOUR」で初めて日本に来日した際のツアーTシャツ。
【好デザイン】ワコマリア バックマリアプリント Tシャツ 希少 L チャコール

[大人気]　ステューシー　Tシャツ　ビックプリント◎　ドクロ　存在感◎　ホワイト
2001年はBSBが社会現象レベルで人気絶頂の年で、初のベストアルバムをリリースした年。
激レア Vivienne Westwood エリザベス額縁T-shirts
日本でも150万枚もの大ヒットを記録しました。
90s SQUISHY Frozen Lemonade Reliet Tシャツ

travis scott 着用 page plant tシャツ 90s
BSBのファンにとっては非常に希少な1枚かと思います。
サプール　sapeur　浜田雅功　XL going going HOME

Reebok NFL ニューヨーク・ジャイアンツ #10 ペイトン・マニング
フロントにはツアー名と2000年にリリースされた「BLACK&BLUE」のアートワーク、バックにはツアー詳細がプリントされた文句無しのデザイン。
美品 GUCCI ブレード スパンコール 半袖 Tシャツ XS

希少　ナンバーナイン　ワールドツアーTシャツ　サイズ4 ブラック
少し厚手のしっかりしたボディが使われているのでガシガシ着れちゃいます。
【即完売モデル】ステューシー　アップルバム　激レア　人気

【アメリカ古着❗️】USA製　80s プリントロゴ半袖Tシャツ4XLビッグサイズ
またダメージや大きな汚れの無い美品なので、コレクションにもおすすめ。
ennoy × daiwapier39 by Stefan Marx

1990's ビンテージ マイケルジョーダン MVP Tシャツ L xpv
お好きな方はこの機会に是非！
【人気Lサイズ】STUSSY マルチボーダー 人気デザイン 即完売

フォロー割、プロフ、評価ご確認ください様　専用
ダメージというダメージはない比較的普通のusedコンディションです。
AFFA初期　　　思想家　　超希少
古着慣れしてる方であれば問題ないかと思います。
【opusculum様専用】フランクリーダー、マルジェラ　Ｔシャツ2点

【最高デザイン】 ガンズアンドローゼス　バンドtシャツ デカデザイン　スカル
【サイズ】
【sacai】サカイ　バイカラー　切替Tシャツ　グレー

【激レア！】大谷翔平 vs アーロン・ジャッジ　ホームランバトルTシャツ
肩幅:51.5cm
HELMUT LANG ヘルムートラング ロゴ tシャツ grey sizeL
身幅:53cm
sacai aoyama リニューアルオープン記念 tシャツ size 2 ③
着丈:66cm
ストーンアイランド　半袖　Tシャツ
袖丈:19cm
キムギョウジンさん専用　GUCCI メンズ　Tシャツ　イーターロッキング　GG

MONCLER　GENIUS　FRAGMENT　ロゴ　白T Ｔシャツ　Sサイズ

斎藤工 バーニーズニューヨーク メンズMサイズ
※usedなので多少の使用感、汚れ等ございます。
【極美品✨】ルイヴィトン 22AW LV 刺繍 スプレッドエンブロイダリー
※ダメージ、汚れ等見落としがあるかもです。ご了承下さい。
Supreme Manhattan Tee "Ash Grey" size L

ヒゲ様専用
#fashion #used #vintage #usedclothing #instafashion #ootd #古着 #古着屋#ファッション #ヴィンテージ #backstreetboys #bsb #バックストリートボーイズ #tee #tシャツ #tourtee #ツアーtシャツ #musictee #ミュージックtシャツ #00s

primitive✖️NARUTOコラボT shirt

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

Kanye West Sunday Service Detroit T Shir

ビンテージ 90年代 マリリンモンロー tシャツ xl 古着 90s

サプール　ロッドマン　シャークマウス　Tシャツ　SOXセット　sapeur

Travis Scott Fortnite Astro goosebumps

シドヴィシャス　ヴィンテージTシャツ

Skoot apparel Rebuild T-shirt

TOGA カットソー Tシャツ L
1993年結成のアメリカのボーイズグループ「Backstreet Boys」代表曲の「I Want It That Way」は誰もが聞いたことがあるのではないでしょうか？こちらはBSBが「BLACK&BLUE WORLD TOUR」で初めて日本に来日した際のツアーTシャツ。2001年はBSBが社会現象レベルで人気絶頂の年で、初のベストアルバムをリリースした年。日本でも150万枚もの大ヒットを記録しました。BSBのファンにとっては非常に希少な1枚かと思います。フロントにはツアー名と2000年にリリースされた「BLACK&BLUE」のアートワーク、バックにはツアー詳細がプリントされた文句無しのデザイン。少し厚手のしっかりしたボディが使われているのでガシガシ着れちゃいます。またダメージや大きな汚れの無い美品なので、コレクションにもおすすめ。お好きな方はこの機会に是非！ダメージというダメージはない比較的普通のusedコンディションです。古着慣れしてる方であれば問題ないかと思います。【サイズ】肩幅:51.5cm身幅:53cm着丈:66cm袖丈:19cm※usedなので多少の使用感、汚れ等ございます。※ダメージ、汚れ等見落としがあるかもです。ご了承下さい。#fashion #used #vintage #usedclothing #instafashion #ootd #古着 #古着屋#ファッション #ヴィンテージ #backstreetboys #bsb #バックストリートボーイズ #tee #tシャツ #tourtee #ツアーtシャツ #musictee #ミュージックtシャツ #00s

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

12分钟前

【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

¥12,800 ¥10,880

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

816a208a3

 1790

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (5)

816a208a3
【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし) 【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt -Size Medium

2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt -Size Medium


Vintage Backstreet Boys 2001 Black & Blue World Tour T-shirt - Etsy

Vintage Backstreet Boys 2001 Black & Blue World Tour T-shirt - Etsy


Xx-large Backstreet Boys T-shirt Black & Blue Tour 2001 - Etsy

Xx-large Backstreet Boys T-shirt Black & Blue Tour 2001 - Etsy


2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt -Size Medium

2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt -Size Medium


Vintage 90s Backstreet Boys Boy Group Tour Concert Graphic T-Shirt Size M RARE

Vintage 90s Backstreet Boys Boy Group Tour Concert Graphic T-Shirt Size M RARE


90's Vintage Graphic Oversized Tee

90's Vintage Graphic Oversized Tee


2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt

2001 Backstreet Boys Black and Blue World Tour Vtg Giant T-Shirt

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 BACKSTREET 2001 BOYS tee tour Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
© www.inba.net, Inc.