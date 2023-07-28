お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC

商品の説明

製品年式···2020
初心者新生活すぐ使えるカメラ付人気赤✨薄型LIFEBOOKノートパソコン 036
画面サイズ···13～14.4インチ
MacBookPro Mid 2021 液晶 サイズ 16.2
CPU種類···Corei7
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ak022TX SSD追加
OS···Windows11
レノボ IdeaPad slim 370 (R7 5825U/16G/512G)
メモリ···16〜31GB
MacBook Air M1 8GB 256GB Silver
SSD容量···256～511GB
光沢ホワイト、高速起動SSD コアi3 最新Win10 wi-fi対応
特徴···ゲーミングノート
東芝 Dynabook 新品SSD搭載 シャンパンゴールド WEBカメラ

Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB/Office2021付き
hp(ヒューレット・パッカード)の2in1タブレットPCです。
動作品！ MacBook pro 15インチ 2017
<特徴>
NEC PC-GN16CJSAA ジャンク
・画面がタッチパネルになっているので、360°回転させるとタブレットになります。絵を書くことの出来るタッチペン付属です(購入時から使用してないため動作未確認)
最新Windows10 すぐに使えるノートパソコン♪ 富士通 WiFi
・CPUはCORE i7 の11世代で、現行と性能の差はあまりないと思われます。
<送料無料> NEC ノートPC VersaPro 1TB/Office有
・メモリ16GB、画面13.3inch SSD容量512GB CPU intel core i7 1165G7
Bellwood様専用16GBバッテリ豊富！CF-SZ6 12インチ
・グラフィックボードはCPUに付属しているため、ゲームなどでも使用できます。
297データ保存贅沢使い750G✨すぐ使えるノートパソコン初心者向けカメラ付PC
・顔認証、指紋認証でロック解除可能です。
MacBook Air 2020 13インチ M1チップ
・1部写真の通りトラックパッド下部に傷がありますが、他には見当たりません。
APPLE MacBookPro 13インチ　新品未開封
・バッテリーの最大容量は95.2%となっています(画像参照)
パソコン　EPSON Endeavor NJ4300E Core i3 8世代

ASUS E210MA-GJ001B ピーコックブルー ほぼ新品
<付属品>
【美品】DELL Inspiron 15.6インチ クアッドコア i7 ノート
・純正充電器65W
☆高解像度☆タッチパネル☆Core-i7☆メモリ8G☆1TB☆ブルーレイ☆カメラ
・ワイヤレスマウスELECOM ex-g
b12✨爆速SSD新品/core i5 快適/事務作業✨すぐ使えるノートパソコン
・anker カードリーダー
美麗ホワイト　富士通ノートパソコンwindows11 Office SSD256
・純正タッチペン
【ナー丸様】MacBook Air 11inch, Early 2014
・pcケース
MacBook Air 2020 Intel i5 16GB 256GB
・その他...外箱、説明書、保証書等(購入時の付属品全てあります)
13.3型レノボ L13 i5-10210U 1.60 8G NVMe 256G

ゲーミングpc ゲーミングノートパソコン rtx 2060ジャンク？
質問等あれば気軽によろしくお願いします。

2in1pc 高速ssd フルHD液晶 搭載 軽量 レッツノート オフィス搭載

商品の情報

ブランドヒューレットパッカード
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

HP OMEN GTX1070 CORE I7 17-AN012TX

新品⭐レノボ ノートパソコン Win11 オフィス入り グレー webカメラ⭐

FUJITSU★大画面★在宅ワーク★すぐ使えるノートパソコン　130

MacBook Pro 2015 13インチ corei7 USキーボード

MacBook Air コード欠品　動作問題なし

大容量640GB⭐️学生さん向け✨レポートも◎⭐️すぐ使えるノートパソコン✨

東芝 ノートパソコン Core i5 8GB 最新Office

ThinkPad X240 (i5 MEM:8GB SSD:230GB)

Dell Latitude 3580 7世代i7/8G/480G Office付
製品年式···2020画面サイズ···13～14.4インチCPU種類···Corei7OS···Windows11メモリ···16〜31GBSSD容量···256～511GB特徴···ゲーミングノートhp(ヒューレット・パッカード)の2in1タブレットPCです。<特徴>・画面がタッチパネルになっているので、360°回転させるとタブレットになります。絵を書くことの出来るタッチペン付属です(購入時から使用してないため動作未確認)・CPUはCORE i7 の11世代で、現行と性能の差はあまりないと思われます。・メモリ16GB、画面13.3inch SSD容量512GB CPU intel core i7 1165G7 ・グラフィックボードはCPUに付属しているため、ゲームなどでも使用できます。・顔認証、指紋認証でロック解除可能です。・1部写真の通りトラックパッド下部に傷がありますが、他には見当たりません。・バッテリーの最大容量は95.2%となっています(画像参照)<付属品>・純正充電器65W・ワイヤレスマウスELECOM ex-g・anker カードリーダー・純正タッチペン・pcケース・その他...外箱、説明書、保証書等(購入時の付属品全てあります)質問等あれば気軽によろしくお願いします。

商品の情報

ブランドヒューレットパッカード
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC

4分钟前

若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC

¥94,999 ¥50,349

(税込) 送料込み
3
3
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

af0b36dd3

 1428

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (3)

af0b36dd3
若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC 若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC

Amazon.com: HP Spectre Touch x360 13 in Blue-Gold Convertible 2-in

Amazon.com: HP Spectre Touch x360 13 in Blue-Gold Convertible 2-in


HP Spectre X360 13 (2021) Review: Gem-Cut Beauty Of A Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13 (2021) Review: Gem-Cut Beauty Of A Laptop


HP Spectre x360 14 | HP® Official Store

HP Spectre x360 14 | HP® Official Store


HP Spectre x360 Laptop 13-aw0023dx - Flip design - Intel Core i7

HP Spectre x360 Laptop 13-aw0023dx - Flip design - Intel Core i7


HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop - 13t-aw200 Intel Core i7-1165G7 4.7 GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16 GB 512 GB PCIe NVMe 13.3-FHD Touch W10H

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop - 13t-aw200 Intel Core i7-1165G7 4.7 GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16 GB 512 GB PCIe NVMe 13.3-FHD Touch W10H


HP Spectre x360 13 (13-aw0000, aw1000) - Specs, Tests, and Prices

HP Spectre x360 13 (13-aw0000, aw1000) - Specs, Tests, and Prices


HP Spectre x360 16” 3K+ IPS (3072 x 1920) 2-in-1 Laptop, Touch 400nits, i7-11390H, Iris Xe Graphics, 17h Battery Life, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6,

HP Spectre x360 16” 3K+ IPS (3072 x 1920) 2-in-1 Laptop, Touch 400nits, i7-11390H, Iris Xe Graphics, 17h Battery Life, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6,

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 若者の大愛商品 HP spectre x360 13-aw2xxx ノートPC
© www.inba.net, Inc.