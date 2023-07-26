本命ギフト MS300 GODOX スタジオフラッシュ ② 110Ｖ-120V 300Ｗ その他

■商品名■

・Godox MS300 Compact Studio Flash

■型番■

・MS300

■特徴■

・内蔵2.4 GHzワイヤレスXシステム、ワイヤレストリガーX1だけでなく、パワーリモコンXT16、XPro、X2を使用して、ヘッドのパワー、モデリングライト、トリガーなどをワイヤレスで制御します。システムには32の無線チャンネルと16のグループがあります。

・高速リサイクルとフラッシュ持続時間：0.1～1.8秒のリサイクル時間と1/2000～1/800秒のフラッシュ持続時間を備えています。

・精密なパワー調整：1/1から1/32まで50段階でパワーを調整できます。150Wのモデリングライトの明るさを5%から100%まで調整できます。

・アンチプリフラッシュ機能。その反フラッシュ機能は前フラッシュを始動させることができるカメラの同期を保証しました。フラッシュは設定が終わったとき 3 秒後に現在の変数を覚えていることができ、操作データは元のデータに一度再始動します。

■仕様■

出力300Ws

ガイドナンバーGN58

色温度5600K ± 200K

電源電圧AC110-120V/～60Hz あるいは AC200-240V/50Hz

ストロボ電力調整OFF、5.0～10.0（1/32～1/1）

モデリングランプ150W

モデリングランプの発光量5%～100%

トリガーモードシンクロコード、フラッシュテストボタン、スレーブトリガー、無線制御ポート

フラッシュ発光時間1/2000～1/800 秒

ヒューズ5A

リサイクルタイム0.1～1.8 秒（110V） あるいは 0.1～1.3秒（220V）

サイズΦ12.6 × 16.7 × 28.3 cm

重量1.36 Kg

■付属品■

・フィルター6枚

・電源ケーブル

・取扱説明書

■状態■

・正常に動作しております。

・禁煙、ペット無しの環境での使用、保管になります。

・簡易清掃済みですが、あくまでも中古品ですので細かな隙間の汚れ、小キズ等はございますのでご了承くださいませ。

・付属品は写真掲載物がすべてになります。

■送料無料・匿名配送■

・画像の箱に伝票を貼り発送させて頂きます。

箱に直接伝票を貼らないほうがいい場合はお申し付けください。

■即購入OK■

商品の情報 ブランド ゴドックス 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

■商品名■・Godox MS300 Compact Studio Flash■型番■・MS300■特徴■・内蔵2.4 GHzワイヤレスXシステム、ワイヤレストリガーX1だけでなく、パワーリモコンXT16、XPro、X2を使用して、ヘッドのパワー、モデリングライト、トリガーなどをワイヤレスで制御します。システムには32の無線チャンネルと16のグループがあります。・高速リサイクルとフラッシュ持続時間：0.1～1.8秒のリサイクル時間と1/2000～1/800秒のフラッシュ持続時間を備えています。・精密なパワー調整：1/1から1/32まで50段階でパワーを調整できます。150Wのモデリングライトの明るさを5%から100%まで調整できます。・アンチプリフラッシュ機能。その反フラッシュ機能は前フラッシュを始動させることができるカメラの同期を保証しました。フラッシュは設定が終わったとき 3 秒後に現在の変数を覚えていることができ、操作データは元のデータに一度再始動します。■仕様■出力300WsガイドナンバーGN58色温度5600K ± 200K電源電圧AC110-120V/～60Hz あるいは AC200-240V/50Hzストロボ電力調整OFF、5.0～10.0（1/32～1/1）モデリングランプ150Wモデリングランプの発光量5%～100%トリガーモードシンクロコード、フラッシュテストボタン、スレーブトリガー、無線制御ポートフラッシュ発光時間1/2000～1/800 秒ヒューズ5Aリサイクルタイム0.1～1.8 秒（110V） あるいは 0.1～1.3秒（220V）サイズΦ12.6 × 16.7 × 28.3 cm重量1.36 Kg■付属品■・フィルター6枚・電源ケーブル・取扱説明書■状態■・正常に動作しております。・禁煙、ペット無しの環境での使用、保管になります。・簡易清掃済みですが、あくまでも中古品ですので細かな隙間の汚れ、小キズ等はございますのでご了承くださいませ。・付属品は写真掲載物がすべてになります。■送料無料・匿名配送■・画像の箱に伝票を貼り発送させて頂きます。箱に直接伝票を貼らないほうがいい場合はお申し付けください。■即購入OK■

