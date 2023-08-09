【待望★】 Galaxy S9+ Midnight Black 64GB au SCV39 スマートフォン本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
機種：GalaxyS9+
カラー：MidnightBlack
容量：64GB
キャリア：au
使用期間：約3年
バッテリー性能：充電能力良好 80%以上
箱、付属品はありません。
最近までケースに入れて使用していました。
目立たない細かい傷は多数ありますが、イヤホン穴周辺に目立つ小さな傷があります。(3枚目写真)
本体リセット済
動作確認済
SIMロック解除済
※本体はauの機種ですが、最近まで楽天モバイルやLINEMOなどのキャリアで使用していました。

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。機種：GalaxyS9+カラー：MidnightBlack容量：64GBキャリア：au使用期間：約3年バッテリー性能：充電能力良好 80%以上箱、付属品はありません。最近までケースに入れて使用していました。目立たない細かい傷は多数ありますが、イヤホン穴周辺に目立つ小さな傷があります。(3枚目写真)本体リセット済動作確認済SIMロック解除済※本体はauの機種ですが、最近まで楽天モバイルやLINEMOなどのキャリアで使用していました。

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

¥13,000 ¥11,050

(税込) 送料込み
