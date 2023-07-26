激安/新作 【新品】SHEER COMBI SATIN BZ ジャンパー/ブルゾン

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
UN3D.〈アンスリード〉
状態：新品、未使用
定価：33,000円
素材：表地：ポリエステル100％　別布：ナイロン93％　ポリウレタン7％　リブ：ポリエステル96％　ポリウレタン4％
カラー：BEIGE
サイズ：F
バスト 150.8cm 着丈46cm 袖丈47cm 肩幅75.5cm 袖丈　47cm 袖ぐり58.5cm
生産国：中国
【お願い】
・お取置き、専用はご遠慮ください。
・値下げ交渉される場合はご希望の価格提示をお願いいたします。(大幅なお値下げはご遠慮ください)
・個人が管理している物なので神経質な方はご遠慮ください。
・簡易梱包での発送となります。
ご了承の程宜しくお願いいたします。
どうぞ宜しくお願いいたします。

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
ブランドアンスリード
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
ブランドアンスリード
商品の状態新品、未使用

