【アウトレット☆送料無料】 TheNorthFace Supreme Studded Bag Duffel ボストンバッグ

シュプリーム バッグ Supreme TheNorthFace Studded Duffel Bag

Supreme TheNorthFace Studded Duffel Bag

商品の情報 ブランド シュプリーム 商品の状態 未使用に近い

シュプリーム バッグ Supreme TheNorthFace Studded Duffel Bag オンラインにて新品購入しました。一度使用したのみです。目立った汚れや傷などありません。付属の肩掛け用ストラップと収納袋は捨てたのでありません。容量42L 自宅保管の為神経質な方御遠慮下さい。折り畳んでの発送になります。#シュプリーム #バッグ #Supreme #TheNorthFace #StuddedDuffelBag

