MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+IN 10Gbps SFP+

商品の説明

MikroTikの10Gbpsスイッチングハブです。
ルーターとしても使えますが、スイッチとして使っていました。
別の機器に買い替えたため、出品します。
EuroDK（Getic）という海外通販で2年以上前に購入しました。動作確認済み、リセット済みです。本体のみの出品になります。別途電源アダプタ（PoEでも受電できます）、SFP+のトランシーバ等が必要です。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+IN 10Gbps SFP+

【日本限定モデル】 MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+IN 10Gbps SFP+ PC周辺機器

商品の情報

【日本限定モデル】 MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+IN 10Gbps SFP+ PC周辺機器 【日本限定モデル】 MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+IN 10Gbps SFP+ PC周辺機器

